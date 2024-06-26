Nearly 10 tonnes of fish found dead in Chitkul lake in Patancheru

Pollution Control Board officials and Fisheries Department officials visited the lake following a complaint from the fishermen.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 11:08 PM

Nearly 10 tonnes of fish found dead in Chitkul lake in Sanagreddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: A large number of fish was found dead in the Chitkul lake in Patancheru mandal on Wednesday, allegedly due to pollution of the water. Local fishermen claimed nearly 10 tonnes of fish died.

The Fisheries department had released 1.5 lakh fishlings in the lake during the last southwest monsoon in 2023. Pollution Control Board officials and Fisheries Department officials visited the lake following a complaint from the fishermen. After initial examination, PCB officials found that the dissolved oxygen levels were lower than normal, which could have led to the death of the fish. However, officials said they would find the accurate reason only after seeing the lab reports.

More than 100 fishermen families were living depending on this lake in Chitkul village. They have demanded the government to support them as they had lost their livelihood because of the pollution of the water.