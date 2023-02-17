Poachgate: Telangana govt assails HC order for CBI probe

Says allegations are against BJP, which is controlling central probe agencies

By PTI Published Date - 09:22 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

New Delhi: The Telangana government on Friday assailed in the Supreme Court the High Court’s order for a CBI probe into the alleged attempts to poach BRS MLAs, saying the allegations are against the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and controlling the central probe agencies.

A Bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and Manoj Mishra, adjourned the hearing on the State government’s appeal against the Telangana HC order till February 27. The SC heard the brief submissions made by senior advocates Dushyant Dave and Mahesh Jethmalani, who appeared in the matter for the State government and the BJP respectively, before deferring the hearing.

Dave questioned the HC order, saying, “How can the CBI investigate when the allegations are against the BJP? The Central government controls the CBI.” Jethmalani, on the other hand, said the Chief Minister himself was to blame for this as he had released the details of the police probe to the media, casting a doubt on the independence of the investigation. “In every CBI, ED investigation against opposition leaders, information is leaked to the media,” Dave said. “Two wrongs do not make a right,” the counsel for the BJP said.

It is a serious matter affecting the roots of democracy, Dave said, adding that the judiciary is the “only institution which can save democracy”.

On February 7, the State government had sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on its appeal against the HC’s order for the CBI probe.