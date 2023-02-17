Telangana HC refuses permission for RSS parade in Bhainsa on Feb 19

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to grant permission for Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Padha Sanchalan (march) and sharirikh pradarshan at Bhainsa on Februaury 19. Sadula Krishnadas, the head of the RSS, Bhainsa moved a lunch motion before Justice B Vijaysen Reddy challenging the refusal of permission by the police department.

The petitioner said that RSS has a practice of conducting sharirik utsavam at town level biennially. The members participate in the utsavam, dressed up in uniforms, marching along the streets and end it with physical performances and speech. On the other hand the Governemnt Pleader for Home, Samala Ravinder informed court that Shab-e-Miraj (Bade Raat) of Muslims is on February 19 and pointed out that Bhainsa town is communal sensitive. He told court that, even on earlier occasions the BJP was permitted to conduct rallies and public meetings. The judge then suggested the petitioner to conduct their utsavam on any other day. However, he also directed the government pleader to get instructions from the police department and adjourned the case to Februaury 20.

The two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyana and Justice N Tukaramji on Friday directed the state to government to stop road construction in the FTL (Full Tank Level) of Nayab Tank in Nirmal Town. the bench made it clear that no further steps shall be taken until the High Court issues further directions. The public interest litigation case was filed by Anjan Kumar complaining about the action of the state government in initiating land acquisition proceedings for construction of road connecting Bangalpet of Nirmal District to Nirmal town in the FTL area of the Nayatalab Tank/ Kothacheruvu at Nirmal town. Petitioner said that, the land intended for acquisition in survey numbers 419,422,424 to 428 falls in the FTL. Petitioner also brought to the notice of the court that, another PIL was filed challenging the construction of the Integrated Collector Complex. The Junior Civil Judge, Bhainsa as directed by the High Court has enquired and reported that the said survey numbers are falling with the FTL of lake, the petitioner said and informed court that a contempt case is also pending. The bench will hear the case on March 17.

Reprieve for Arvind

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Friday stayed all proceedings in the criminal case against the BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind of Nizamabad Constituency. The MP was booked in case for allegations of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and for statements resulting in public mischief. The petitioner contended that he has forwarded a satirical cartoon on the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao which was widely circulated in the social media. He said, no intent to insult, cause of breach of peace or promoting enmity between groups can be attributed to said action. The BRS party worker has lodged a false case and it is misuse of the laws, the petitioner alleged. Staying all the proceedings against Aravind, the judge adjourned the case to April 21 for further hearing.