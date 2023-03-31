Police distribute saris to 300 women in Mancherial

Police department would extend all support to youngsters in cracking jobs with either government or private sectors, said Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Children dance to drum beats while villagers were welcoming Ramagundam Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari to Allinagar in Jannaram mandal on Friday.

Mancherial: Police distributed saris to 300 women and volleyball kits to youngsters as part of community policing organized at the remote Allinagar village in Jannaram mandal on Friday. Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari and Deputy Commissioner of Police K Sudhir Ramnath were the chief guests at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeshwari said the police department would extend all support to youngsters in cracking jobs with either government or private sectors. She assured the department would provide coaching and sponsor study material to the needy.

Earlier, villagers accorded a grand welcome to the Commissioner and DCP on their maiden arrival to the village. They danced to drum beats while taking the guests to the village in a procession. Residents of Allinagar, Dongapalli, Malyala, Bommena and Paidipalli participated in the programme.

Mancherial ACP B Thirupathi Reddy, Luxettipet Inspector Krishna Reddy, Jannaram Sub-Inspector Satheesh and heads of the villages were present.