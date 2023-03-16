CCTV cameras help ensure safety, prevent crimes: Ramagundam CP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:25 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari inaugruates a CCTV camera surveillance system in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari said that the CCTV camera based surveillance systems would play a crucial role in prevention of crimes.

She inaugurated 30 CCTV cameras installed in Sector-1 under Mancherial police station limits as part of community policing, on Thursday.

Rajeshwari said offenders hesitate to committee a crime if a locality is under the surveillance of the cameras. The system would be installed in other sectors of the police station.

She added that an action plan was being devised to meet the security needs of the growing population of the town.

The Commissioner also said a traffic training institute would be established in Mancherial soon. She stated that volunteers would be deployed to manage the traffic and to address traffic snarls. She informed that rehabilitation would be extended to transgender persons.

She then inaugurated a conference hall created at the office of Mancherial DCP.