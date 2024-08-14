Police medals awarded to 18 CBI officers on Independence Day

By PTI Published Date - 14 August 2024, 06:51 PM

Representational Image

New Delhi: Two CBI officers associated with the Interpol are among the 18 officials of the federal probe agency awarded police medals on the occasion of Independence Day.

Six officers have been awarded the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service while 12 have been given the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, a statement issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Kumar K, Additional SPs Naresh Kumar Sharma, Pramod Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, and head constables Ramji Lal Jat and Raj Kumar, it said.

Vijayendra Bidari, a 2005-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer and Joint Director of the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), which coordinates with the Interpol and follows up with extradition matters and other such issues in Delhi, has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Bidari is known for his role in the peaceful resolution of the Koodankulam anti-nuclear agitation in Tamil Nadu.

His batchmate from the Maharashtra cadre Mohammad Suvez Haque, Assistant Director, Counter Terrorism Capability, Interpol, posted in Lyon in France, has also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

He has supervised investigations into corruption cases and misconduct in the NIACL, custodian of enemy property, state trading corporation, Customs, Income Tax and Railways etc.

Additional SP Tathagat Vardan, Deputy SP Krishan Kumar Singh, Inspector Darshan Singh, ASI Satyajit Halder, head constables Lalta Prasad, Subhash Chand, Onkardas Vaishnav, Sadi Raju Reddy, Constable Sivakumar Subramaniyan and Steno Grade-I Sampada Sanjeev Revankar have also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.