KCR extends Independence Day greetings

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 August 2024, 10:59 PM

BRS President and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: BRS President and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana and the nation on the eve of Independence Day on Thursday. He stated that the fruits of independence, achieved through the struggles and sacrifices of many great leaders, will be fully realised only when they reach every citizen.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana State was achieved with the spirit of India’s freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, and went on to become a role model for the country within just ten years span. He attributed the success to the peaceful and determined efforts of the people of Telangana.

The former Chief Minister said the nation’s rulers must honour the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom by governing the country with utmost sincerity. He stressed that it is only through dedicated and honest governance that the country can achieve progress in all fields and pay real tribute to the freedom fighters.