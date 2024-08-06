| Two Students From Mancherial Selected For Independence Day Celebrations In New Delhi

Two students from Mancherial selected for Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 05:49 PM

(L-R) Ramtenki Vishnuvardhan & Darshini Bajaj

Mancherial: Two students belonging to the district were selected for participating in Independence Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi on August 15. An order to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

The students were Darshini Bajaj from Chinna Munshi Public School in Chennur and Ramtenki Vishnuvardhan of a government school at Kishtapur village in Jannaram mandal. They will leave for New Delhi on August 13 and return on August 18.

The two students were congratulated by District Educational Officer Yadaiah, sectoral officer Satyanarayana Murthy, Chennur MEO Radhakrishna Murthy and Chinna Munshi Public School correspondent Syed Amad Zulfikar and principal Tishya.

To their credit, the students participated in the Prerana programme launched by the union department of school education and literacy ministry recently. The aim of the programme is to offer a meaningful, unique, and inspiring experience to all participants, thereby empowering them with leadership qualities.

They were among 20 students picked for the programme from across the country. They toured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house, school and kirana store where he had worked in Vadnagar in Gujarat from July 27 to August 3. They were accompanied by escort teacher Nayyar Bhanu from Jannaram.