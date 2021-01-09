Police oppose Akhila Priya’s bail

Say accused being high-profile political leaders could influence victims and tamper with evidence

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have expressed apprehension over the possibility of former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya using her political clout to influence victims of the Bowenpally kidnap case and tamper with the evidence apart from using muscle power to harm the victim’s family.

In a petition filed before a local court in Secunderabad seeking custody of the former minister, the police said Akhila Priya and the other suspects were high profile political leaders and that they could influence the victims and tamper with the evidence, if granted bail. As there was not much time for detailed questioning due to quick arrests and before producing her in court, the police said there were more things to investigate, even as her husband M Bhargav Ram Naidu and the other suspects were absconding.

The police said the property documents, on which the victims, Praveen Rao and his brothers, were allegedly made to sign were also yet to be recovered. There was a need for a scene reconstruction of the kidnap episode with the suspects as well, which would be possible when the suspect was given police custody. The police also said if Akhila Priya was granted bail, she could communicate with her henchmen who would not hesitate to carry out physical attacks on the victims’ family. The court posted the matter to Monday.

On the other hand, teams deployed to nab Bhargav Ram, Srinivas Choudhary alias Guntur Srinu and others in Hyderabad, Allagadda and other places in Andhra Pradesh were still on the job.

The kidnap episode has been found to have links to Praveen Rao and his brother purchasing a 25-acre land near Hafeezpet in 2016. The deal was reportedly mediated by TDP leader AV Subba Reddy with the assistance of late Bhuma Nagi Reddy, Akhila Priya’s father. Though Praveen Rao had paid a huge sum to Subba Reddy, with market value shooting up, Subba Reddy and Akhila Priya allegedly began harassing him for more money.

As Praveen and his brothers were not willing to give more money or share in the land, the former minister and her husband allegedly hatched a conspiracy to threaten them by kidnapping.

