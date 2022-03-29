Police patrol car overturns, SI escapes miraculously

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:25 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

A police patrol car turned turtle at Tekulapalli in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: A Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) had a miraculous escape when a police patrolling vehicle turned turtle at Tekulapalli in the district on Tuesday.

The SI , Emmadi Raj Kumar serving at Tekulapalli police station was going on patrol when the incident took place and he was driving the vehicle as the driver was absent due to sickness. The locals rushed to the SI’s rescue and he was given first aid by a local RMP doctor for a minor bleeding injury on one of his ears.

According to eye-witnesses the patrolling car jumped into the air and overturned a few times, finally lodged itself in the ditch, when Kumar applied brakes to avoid a pothole on the road. The locals said that a worn out road full of gravel caused the accident. The car was badly damaged in the incident.

