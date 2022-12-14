Police recruitment physicals: 545 get selected in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: On the sixth day of the ongoing physical measurement and efficiency tests for candidates, who had earlier qualified in the preliminary written examination conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) for recruitment of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable, Sub-Inspector of Police and other equivalent posts, 545 male candidates were selected out of the 1,060 who appeared on Wednesday.

According to Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju, 1,223 male candidates were called for the test on Wednesday. Out of the 1,060 who appeared, 545 got selected. He said the tests would continue till December 22.