Police seize 1,035 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.58 crore in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 06:53 PM

Kothagudem: Strict vigilance was being maintained to prevent ganja smuggling of ganja on the district borders, said Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju

As part of eradication of narcotics smuggling, the district police was coordinating with Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) to collect information and to stop the transportation of ganja. Ganja weighing 1,035 kg and worth Rs 2.58 crore was seized under the limits of three police stations in the district on Saturday, the SP said in a statement here on Sunday.

During vehicle inspections at Bhadrachalam, SI Vijaya Lakshmi and staff seized 427 kg of cannabis being transported in two vehicles by hiding the substance in plywood sheets. It was worth Rs 1.06 crore. Seven persons from Mothugudem and Sukumamidi of Andhra Pradesh were caught while transporting the ganja to Moosapet in Hyderabad.

Similarly, Aswaraopet SI Srinivas and staff during vehicle inspections at Saibaba Temple on Jangareddygudem road seized 359 kg of ganja hidden among jackfruits in a pickup truck. It was worth Rs.89.83 lakh. Four persons from Darakonda of Alluri Sitaramaraju district, AP were caught in the incident, Rohith Raju said.

In another incident under Aswapuram police station limits, SI Tirupathi and staff caught three persons from Chintoor, Alluri Sitaramaraju district while they were transporting ganja in a private bus to Hyderabad. The accused made shelves in the rear luggage cabin and cut the bottom of the seats inside the bus to hide 249 kg of cannabis. It was worth Rs.62.07 lakh.

The vehicles used for transportation were seized; the accused were arrested and sent to jail, the SP added.