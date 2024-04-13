Ganja worth Rs 9.13 crore burnt: Kothagudem SP

The substance was disposed of in a barren forest area on the outskirts of Hemachandrapuram village under the direction of the District Drug Disposal Committee following environmental pollution control rules and with permission from the court.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 07:48 PM

SP B Rohith Raju checking ganja bags brought for disposal at Hemachandrapuram in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Police on Saturday burnt 3,723 kg of ganja seized from the accused in 55 cases registered in 13 police stations in the district.

The committee chairman Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju, its members Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and Paloncha DSP Sathish Kumar supervised the process. Ganja worth Rs 9.31 crore was burnt according to the provisions of the NDPS Act, the SP said.

Secret teams have been formed across the district to stop those who engaged in illegal sale of ganja. If anyone sells ganja and other intoxicants strict action would be taken against them, he said.

Cases would also be registered against those who were addicted to drugs and consume ganja and would be sent to jail, Rohith Raju said. Kothagudem DSP Abdul Rahman, DCRB DSP Mallaiah Swamy, CI Srinivas and others were present.