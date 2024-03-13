Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
Home | India | Police Seize Suv After Viral Photo Shows Groom On Top Of Car

Police seize SUV after viral photo shows groom on top of car

On Tuesday, Ankit from Bhaila village in Saharanpur reportedly led a procession to his bride's residence in Kushawali village in Meerut, as per sources.

By IANS
Updated On - 13 March 2024, 11:45 AM
Police seize SUV after viral photo shows groom on top of car

Saharanpur: A photo that has gone viral on the social media, shows a groom — dressed in wedding finery, standing regally, almost like a statue, on top of the SUV on a national highway, the police said.

The police have seized the SUV.

Also Read

According to reports, the procession was being taken out by a man, identified as Ankit, from Bhaila village in Saharanpur to his bride’s house in Kushawali village in Meerut on Tuesday.

Ankit was standing on top of the vehicle and a drone was being used to click his photos on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

Khatauli Circle Officer, Yatendra Singh Nagar, said, “We got information about a video of a groom performing a stunt on the roof of the car. The baraat was stopped on NH-58 by the Mansoorpur police and the car has been seized. Further investigation is underway.”

Sources said that the groom, meanwhile, was allowed to proceed to his wedding venue in another car.

Related News

Latest News