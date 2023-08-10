Police sustain crackdown in Gurugram violence case, 79 arrested

A week after the Nuh riots that had spread to Gurugram, the situation in the district remains peaceful.

Gurugram: Around 37 FIRs and 79 arrests have been made in connection with the Gurugram violence which had spread from Haryana’s Nuh district, Gurugram Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran said on Thursday.

While giving information about cases registered in Gurugram, Ramachandran said, “Police action is going on against those who spread violence. So far, 37 FIRs have been registered and 79 have been arrested by different teams of the Gurugram police.

“Preventive action was taken against 93 people, out of which, 80 were released on bail. Fifteen people were also arrested from the Sohna area and two FIRs were also registered related to hate speech,” she said.

The Gurugram police chief also informed that of the six officers of the Gurugram police who were injured in the Nuh riots, two are still undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Apart from this, to ensure a thorough investigation into the communal clashes, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the Sector-57 Imam, Muhammad Saad murder case.

Violence broke out during a procession in Nuh on July 31, after which a curfew was imposed in the district. Internet services are still suspended in Nuh.

“Police officers have been deployed in Gurugram and the police have been directed to strictly deal with anybody violating orders of the administration. A search operation is being conducted to arrest the absconding people,” Ramachandran said.

Seven persons, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh and spread to Gurugram after the Nuh riots.

“We appealed to the public not to be involved in illegal activities and hate speech amid Nuh clashes. Those found involved in wrong activities will be punished strictly,” she added.