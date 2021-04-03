Police unearth Maoist arms dump in Mulugu

The police have found a total of 312 live rounds of ammunition, two detonators, and documents relating to the outlawed Maoist party

Mulugu: A team of police led by Mulugu SI Harikrishna has unearthed an arms dump allegedly belonging to the banned CPI Maoists at Mansingh Thanda here on Saturday. The police have found a total of 312 live rounds of ammunition, two detonators, and documents relating to the outlawed Maoist party.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, ASP Potharaju Sai Chaitanya said that a team of police including bomb disposal (BD) squad members, two revenue officials, and a photographer had searched for a dump at Mansingh Thanda at his instructions upon receiving reliable information that there was a hidden dump of CPI Maoists in the Podu lands around Mansingh Thanda village in Mulugu mandal.

“When the team thoroughly examined the lands, they came across a suspicious spot. They have dug up the soil for about 1.5 metre deep into the ground and found a black cover in it. Immediately, they examined the bag and found ammunition and other material,” he said. He added that the CPI Maoist Telangana State Committee seems to have conspired to establish anti-government committees in the villages again to assert their existence. “It is an attempt by the Maoists to revive the CPI-Maoist party by killing the people’s representatives, policemen and vandalising the public property,” he added.

ASP Chennuri Rupesh, DSP K Devender Reddy, Special Branch (SB) Inspector Rahman, Mulugu SI Harikrishna, and other staff were present at the press meet.

