Political heat rises in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: Political heat in the State capital has gone up by several notches what with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party sparring with each other in the wake of the BJP national executive meeting being held in Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday.

If the BJP chose to field its veterans union Minister G Kishan Reddy, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay, legislators Raghunandan Rao and Etela Rajendar to launch broadsides against the TRS, the ruling party hit back with equal vigor with the party working president and minister K T Rama Rao leading the front. Minister Jagadish Reddy, Government whip Balka Suman and legislator Danam Nagendar spared no words in countering the BJP criticism against the TRS in their press conferences.

The war of words spilled over to the streets and social media platforms too. If the State capital saw hundreds of banners and bill boards being erected by the BJP welcoming the delegates incluidng the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national presidnet JP Nadda and other party stalwarts, the TRS adopted a different strategy. It took over the hoardings space right from the Airport to main thoroughfares of the twin cities and filled all available hoardings and bill boards on metro lines to highlight the growth registered by Telangana in the last eight years.

In fact, the hoardings on airport road with the bold statement “Welcome to Telangana” listing out various unique achievements are sure to get noticed by the hordes of BJP leadres arriving in the city from different parts of the country. On the social media front, too there was virtual war with the TRS cadres trending hashtag #ByeBydModi and several leaders putting out videos of Modi’s speech in the parliament about Telangana.