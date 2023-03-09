Pollution data for February reveals stark contrast in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 9 March 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad happens to be a tale of two cities when it comes to pollution. While some areas breathe fresh and clean air, others are faced with high levels of pollution caused by a host of factors.

The latest pollution data for February paints a striking contrast between the two sides of the city. Localities such as Beeramguda and Kompally continue to enjoy satisfactory air quality, whereas pockets near Nehru Zoological Park and Pashamylaram are amongst those with higher levels of pollution.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the vicinity of the zoo and Pashamylaram has hit high levels, with readings crossing the 200 mark throughout February. Various factors contribute to this stark difference in pollution levels, including industrial emissions, vehicular pollution and construction activities.

Pashamylaram, an industrial area home to several factories, has its pollution levels rising. Meanwhile, the zoo’s surroundings witness heavy traffic congestion, causing a decline in air quality. Heavy traffic moving around the historic Charminar also resulted in the AQI recording a high of 119. Moreover, the hot and dry climate of the city aggravated pollution woes in February.

Contrarily, localities such as Beeramguda and Kompally witnessed comparatively lower industrial activity with abundant green spaces. The distance from urban areas also plays a significant role in maintaining better air quality.

Similarly, areas near Kasu Brahmanandha Reddy (KBR) National Park, Nacharam, ECIL and Malakpet recorded satisfactory AQI levels throughout the month. Thanks to better public transportation systems and tree plantation, these localities managed to breathe easy.

For reference, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.