Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy did nothing for Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was making false allegations against the State government, contributed nothing to the development of Khammam district when he served as the MP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:09 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Kothagudem: The Telangana government was working with commitment for comprehensive development of the erstwhile Khammam district with a focus on welfare, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was making false allegations against the State government, contributed nothing to the development of Khammam district when he served as the MP, the Minister said. Ajay along with the local MLA M Nageshwar Rao inaugurated the Kanti Velugu camp organised at Government Primary School at Jammigudem village and a newly established motor vehicle inspector office at Aswaraopet in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister told the former MP that his baseless claims that the BRS government had not done anything for the poor in the State and that the government would be ousted, would yield no result.

The government was giving equal importance to development and welfare. Khammam district witnessed rapid development under the BRS and it was unfortunate that Srinivas Reddy could not see the development achieved in the district. Ajay Kumar said some people had set out to destroy Telangana and their dreams would never fructify. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was ‘Sri Ramaraksha’ for Telangana state.

He stated that the Sitarama Sagar project was being built for the benefit of the farmers and the work was going on at a brisk pace. The project would be completed at the earliest and Godavari water would be supplied to the farmers. The ex-MP need not worry about the project. jay Kumar alleged that the former MP misused all the opportunities provided by the party for his own personal gains and his name was not on the list of public representatives who developed Khammam district. Aswaraopet would be developed and beautified in the next four months, the minister asserted. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and others were present.