Athmeeya Sammelanams: BRS cadres told to work in tandem

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has asked the BRS ranks to make the party’s Athmeeya Sammelanams to be held across Khammam constituency a success

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:08 AM, Wed - 15 March 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking to an elderly woman at Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has asked the BRS ranks to make the party’s Athmeeya Sammelanams to be held across Khammam constituency a success. He held a meeting with the key party leaders at his VDO’s Colony camp office here on Tuesday and told the party cadres to be prepared for bringing the BRS to power again. Town-wise weekly Athmeeya Sammelanams would be organised from the next Sunday onwards

In the first week the sammelanam would be held in the first town, second week in the second town, in the third week in the third town followed by Khanapuram Haveli and Raghunathapalem mandals, he said.

The division-level leaders should take steps to ensure that all branches, affiliated organisations, caste organisations, and every active member of the respective towns would participate in the sammelanams, Ajay said. The Minister wanted all the BRS ranks to work in coordination to ensure that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao scores a hat-trick winning the next Assembly elections. He said workers were the strength of the BRS and the Athmeeya Sammelanams were aimed at strengthening the bond between the workers working at the grassroots level and the State level leaders.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, BRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju, Raghunathapalem mandal president Veeru Naik, senior leader Gundala Krishna, youth wing president D Kishore Babu and others were present.