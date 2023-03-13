Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy daydreaming of defeating BRS: BRS leaders

BRS leaders in the district came down heavily on former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his comments against CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:22 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

MLC T Madhusudhan speaking to the media in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: BRS leaders in the district came down heavily on former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS government.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and ZP chairman L Kamal Raju strongly condemned the former MP’s remarks, which he made at an Athmeeya Sammelanam in Sathupalli on Sunday.

He should feel ashamed for his comments that the BJP was the main reason for achieving a separate Telangana State, they said, adding that Srinivas Reddy was stooping low for his political interests.

Madhusudhan said the BRS party was strong in erstwhile Khammam district and the people in the district would teach a fitting lesson to the ex-MP and his henchmen in the upcoming general elections.

The BRS party would win all the seats in Khammam district. Veeraiah said Srinivas Reddy’s comments were confusing even his own followers.

DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, DCMS chairman Rayala Seshagiri Rao, District Library chairman Umamaheswara Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Nallamala Venkateswar Rao and others were present.