Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt on Friday informed that she has she has tested Covid-19 positive. The ‘Sadak’ actor shared the update while reacting to an old video from 2020 showcasing kids banging utensils to ‘drive away’ coronavirus during the first wave.

While a Twitter user wrote, “Three years ago, on this day, Indians following the advice of Modi were driving away coronavirus from the country by banging utensils! (sic).” Bhatt reacted to the tweet and wrote that she tested positive for Covid exactly three years later.

“And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around and can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon (sic),” the tweet read.

And exactly 3 yrs later,I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon 🙏 https://t.co/WmNV6dH97n — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) March 24, 2023

As soon as Bhatt shared the news, Twitterati wished her a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Pooja. sending you love and good energy (sic),” said filmmaker Onir. “Be well soon, Pooja. Binge on anything and everything it’s a free pass! (sic),” another user said, to which she replied that she has “no appetite”.

Recently, veteran actor Kirron Kher also shared on Twitter that she has tested positive for Covid. “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested (sic),” tweeted the 70-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, last year, Bhatt was seen in the thriller ‘Chup: Revenge of The Artist’.