‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’: Rare multi-genre heist-revenge drama

By IANS Updated On - 03:31 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Film: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Director: Ajay Singh

Cast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta

Ajay Singh-directorial ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ is one of the rarest films that seamlessly changes its genre from action thriller to revenge drama. The film is cleverly crafted and it’s been edited in such a kinetic style that you wouldn’t want to miss a single frame because you might miss a crucial detail.

The film starts with Sunny Kaushal as Ankit, badly beaten and bruised, being investigated by Sharad Kelkar, a RAW officer named Shaikh, as to why terrorists only beat him during an hijacking incident. In the next frame you see a bunch of hijackers getting ready for the mission, and in the frame thereafter, Ankit and Neha (Yami Gautam) spark off a romance mid-air.

But their happiness is short-lived because Ankit owes money to some shady people, who are after him, and now Neha as well. To safeguard themselves, Neha and Ankit agree to rob a diamond courier, bound from Al Asad to Delhi.

The diamonds are meant for the home minister and are worth Rs 120 crore. But mid-air, a simple robbery turns into a hijack when a bunch of radicals take everyone hostage at gunpoint and divert the flight to Kullu.

Ankit eventually steals the diamonds with Neha’s help, but the terrorists beat up Ankit, and tie a bomb around him. During the tussle, the air marshal shoots down the terrorists before the plane can land.

That is where the film changes gears: the bodies of the terrorists are missing and so is the air marshal who shot the terrorists. There was no hijack and no bomb, and the diamonds are missing too.

If this twist wasn’t enough, it turns out Ankit only used Neha for the diamond heist, but then, Neha is not what she seemed and has a twisted past. What happened to the diamonds, who planned the hijack, what happened to the hijackers’ bodies, and who is the ultimate con artist taking revenge on everyone? To find out, one needs to watch the film.

Ajay Singh establishes his characters and premise without wasting any time, and a gripping tale takes everyone on a journey 40,000 feet up in the air before bringing everything down to a shattering and satisfying climax.