“Not getting any FOMO”, says Aditya Roy Kapoor on wedding plans

Bollywood Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor said, "I think everyone is getting married but I am not getting any Fear of missing out (FOMO)."

By ANI Updated On - 09:48 AM, Fri - 24 March 23

Mumbai: Aditya Roy Kapoor’s dating rumours with Ananya Panday have been doing the rounds on the internet, and his fans are keen to know when is he going to get married.

Addressing the question about his wedding plans at the trailer launch of his upcoming thriller ‘Gumraah’, Aditya said, “I think every one is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and do it when the time is right.” Adity and Ananya Panday’s link-up rumours got stronger when they walked for the Lakme Fashion Week recently. Dressed in Manish Malhotra-designed clothes, the couple looked stunning.

The rumoured couple makes appearances together quite often nowadays. Their pictures from the reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went viral. Aditya Roy Kapur also travelled to Qatar to watch the FIFA world cup with Ananya Panday and her gang, including her father Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Videos and pictures of their hanging out surfaced online.

‘Gumraah’, is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film ‘Thadam’, released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.

‘Gumraah’ stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. The ‘Malang’ actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal will play the role of a cop in the film. Aditya has garnered praise for his recent performance in ‘The Night Manager.‘