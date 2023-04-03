Pooja Mago – An inspirational fashion designer who aspires to become a leading name in the fashion industry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

New Delhi: There is a close relationship between fashion, culture and nature, as it inspires fashion designers to use their resourcefulness for creating various new designs. Pooja Mago is one such fashion designer who reasons that culture emulates nature and works as a facilitator between the past, present and future. Pooja’s approach is always to incorporate nature’s vivid colors and versatility into her dresses. Therefore, her designs are always unique. As a post-graduate in garment manufacturing from NIIFT, Mohali, she also embraces calculating, fabrication and the material itself as inseparable design elements to create biologically informed products. The formal education helps her to combine fashion designs with engineering, science and collaboration to build a fashion experience for her clients beyond essential appearances.

Pooja Mago, as a new age fashion designer, continuously tries to find innovative ways of creating clothing designs which interact with the world in many ways. She uses technology, i.e., artificial intelligence software to create such apparels that move, breathe and react according to the clients’ surroundings. This creativity attracts a lot of customers who love Pooja’s skills and efforts to provide them with a never-before experience. Pooja constantly tries to use her traits to produce such dresses which may represent the wearer’s psychological emotions and when clothes are such, then it helps to comfort clients and remove their stress as well as freshen up their mood.

Pooja uses her extraordinary vision to create attires which are extensions of clients’ skin and helps them to maintain the balance between body and mind. She uses dresses to address affection, gender and the personal characteristics of her consumers. Pooja attempts to find a balance between coherence and chaos, custom and modernization, handmade and machine-made through revolutionary technologies, never fails to impress everyone who explores her designs. She uses different patterns, distorted digital designs and a never ending desire to serve her admirers.

Through her steep hard work, determination and perseverance, Pooja Mago has become a well-established name in the fashion industry. Her self-made status is appreciated and admired at the same time by all the fashion enthusiasts and her thousand followers on social media. When Pooja opened her flagship store in Punjab’s industrialist city Ludhiana in the year 2019 it was quite literally a watershed moment in her career. It was a sweet fruit of all her labor over the years she put through countless nights. Pooja had a strong feeling of gratefulness towards the support of her parents, siblings, husband and daughters because without their assistance it wouldn’t have been possible.

Pooja Mago’s inspirational journey has been covered by distinguished publication houses, e.g., Punjab Kesari and Dainik Jagran. She is a great example of women empowerment, which can inspire all the amazing women out there in India and all over the globe. Pooja has so many plans for the future and she is assured of achieving the same by continuing the amazing work she has been doing throughout her tenure.