This Hyderabad-based brand strives to redefine fashion in green way

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 8 January 2024, 11:25 PM

Hyderabad: Fibres extracted from plants, spun into threads, and shaped into garments! The trend of making cloths from plant-based waste intertwines style and environmental consciousness. Hyderabad-based sustainable brand named ”Commn Sens” is striving to redefine the very essence of fashion in a green and eco-friendly way.

With a background in finance and a passion for fashion, Priyanka Putti founded ‘Commn Sens’ in 2021. Redefining style with purpose, the e-commerce brand aims to craft unconventional, plant-based fibres, contributing to environmental sustainability through chic and eco-friendly clothing.

“College introduced me to the alarming fabric waste issue in garment industry. This led me to explore sustainable alternatives. It was during lockdown that I stumbled upon lotus silk, a traditional Indian fabric with untapped potential,” says Priyanka, adding that this prompted her to explore ways to incorporate plant waste into fashion.

Explaining the brand’s inception, Priyanka reveals that the challenging process of sourcing plant-based fabrics took a year and a half. ‘Commn Sens’ sets itself apart by using fabrics derived from diverse plant sources. Prioritizing vibrant colours to appeal to the younger generation, the brand actively collaborates with plant-based fabrics such as ‘eucalyptus’ and ‘beechwood’.

Notably, the stencil fabric, crafted from eucalyptus, has garnered significant acclaim for its exceptional softness. The carbon-conscious brand collaborates with manufacturers and vendors in places like Mizoram and Himachal to procure and manufacture these plant-based fabrics.

Operating online, they ship worldwide and participate in pop-ups across the country. The brand has been well-received globally, with responses in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa surpassing the reception in Hyderabad.

“The most amazing part to me is that we have never used synthetic blends, despite this market trend. And the whole reason we have sustained so far has been mainly because of our loyal customers. A lot of people who come to our pop-ups have a sense of awareness about it,” Priyanka explains.

However, Priyanka acknowledges the importance of marketing and branding to establish the products’s identity and communicate the unique qualities of their plant-based fabrics.

While ‘Commn Sens’ initially lowered their prices for the Hyderabad market, they are now striving to strike a balance between affordability and the distinctive value offered by their sustainable products.