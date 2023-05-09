Popular YouTuber ‘Mumbaikar Nikhil’ and wife Shanice grace the sets of ‘By Invite Only’

The latest promo sees one of India’s most popular YouTuber - Nikhil Kumar Sharma, a.k.a Mumbaikar Nikhil, and his wife Shanice

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:52 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

The latest promo sees one of India’s most popular YouTuber - Nikhil Kumar Sharma, a.k.a Mumbaikar Nikhil, and his wife Shanice

Hyderabad: Amazon miniTV dropped the promo of the upcoming episode of its celebrity chat show ‘By Invite Only’. Every weekly episode of the show offers significant doses of fun, banter, quirky responses, performances and catching the guests off guard, keeping the vibe sassy, engaging and fun!

The latest promo sees one of India’s most popular YouTuber – Nikhil Kumar Sharma, a.k.a Mumbaikar Nikhil, and his wife Shanice.

The promo gives a glimpse of Renil roasting his guests with all his wittiness and getting them to their best element of fun. Besides Renil asking Nikhil about his first relationship, and Shanice acting all sarcastic, Nikhil and Shanice share their views on their baby Sky’s exposure on the YouTube channel.

The highlight of the episode, however, is the fun banter between the couple, and Shanice’s amusing responses for Nikhil seems to be the episode stealer. Before appearing on the show, Nikhil shared his anticipation and said, “I love the camera and I love to stay in touch with my followers/people and share the highlights of my day and life, but being on a chat show, with a host that swears to put you in trouble along with my wife Shanice, I am sure the audience is going to have a gala time watching us converse, while Renil throws intriguing and tricky questions at us.”

“I love candid conversations that just flow as we speak and ‘By Invite Only’ is that kind of a chat show where guests forget they are on-screen because Renil makes it so easy to vibe in. I have seen a few episodes and I am excited to be on it with my husband and so looking forward to spending some pleasant time,” said Shanice.

‘By Invite Only’ is produced by The Zoom Studios and the episode is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV for free.

Check it out:

