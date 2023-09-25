| Potholed Roads In Lucknow To Be Restored By Diwali

By IANS Published Date - 02:18 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Lucknow: A special drive is being launched to restore the arterial roads which have developed potholes, in Lucknow.

The Public Works Department (NH) will restore these roads before Diwali, said a government spokesman.

After a survey, the PWD (NH) has identified 99 affected stretches of 198.62 km across the Lucknow district and deployed 40 teams to complete the restoration.

Over 50-km of pothole ridden roads have already been restored.

PWD (NH) officials said that in the first phase over 44.29 km of restoration work has been completed on the 58.64-km affected stretch.

Stretches which were restored by PWD (NH) are: Chinhat-Satrikh Jugaur Link Road, Chinhat-Malhaur Road, Lucknow-Sultanpur Road to Gauriakalan Link Road, Seephathnagar Jalodhinagar Link Road, Krishnanagar Talkatora Road, Mall Avenue-Kali Road, Mallaur Railway Station to Laulai Road, BKT Babaganj to Paharpur road, Nizampur to Sohra link road, Nizampur to Medai Purwa link road and Gauriakala to Nizampur link road.

PWD minister Jitin Prasada is personally monitoring the progress of restoration work in Lucknow.