Power bill fraud: Man duped of Rs 8.5 lakh in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:07 AM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Posing as employees from the power department, fraudsters duped a man from Mehdipatnam of Rs. 8.5 lakh.

The victim who received a text message from an unknown phone number, which informed him that he had not cleared power bills and the power connection at his house, will be disconnected at night.

The man called up the phone number, from where he had received the message, and a person introduced himself as an employee of the power department and told him to clear the pending bills immediately.

“The victim was directed to download an app from the play store and later asked to do a transaction of Rs. 30. The man did the transaction and was asked to wait for a while. Within a few minutes the victim found that an amount of Rs. 8.5 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account,” Cybercrime police officials, said.

The victim later approached the police and made a complaint. A case is booked.

The police warned public against falling prey to ‘power bill frauds, a new modus operandi adopted by the fraudsters to dupe people.