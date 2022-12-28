Power Grid donates Rs 65 lakh worth of medical equipment to OGH

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, as part of its CSR activity donated high-end medical equipment worth Rs 65 lakh to OGH.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

New medical equipment in OGH

Hyderabad: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), as part of its CSR activity donated high-end medical equipment worth Rs 65 lakh to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Wednesday.

A High Resolution (HR) Manometry, used to evaluate esophageal motor function, lasers and whole body PUVA or photochemotherapy machine for ultraviolet radiation treatment (phototherapy) to treat severe skin diseases, were inaugurated at the departments of Gastroenterology and Venereology and Leprosy (DVL) in OGH.

Superintendent, OGH, Dr. B. Nagendar expressed heartfelt gratitudeto PGCIL for the donations under CSR and made an appeal to other corporate companies to make such donations, which will benefit poor and needy patients at OGH.

“Such donations give an opportunity to serve poor patients who cannot afford such high end treatment and diagnostic procedures. By placing such high end equipment in government hospitals like OGH, not only complex and costly procedures can be done free of cost to the patients but also the PG students can be benefited due to hands-on training and also gain experience in carrying out such high end procedures,” he said.

The medical equipment was inaugurated by Director of Medical Education, Telangana, Dr. K Ramesh Reddy, Principal, Osmania Medical College, Dr. Shashikala in the presence of senior health officials from the hospital.