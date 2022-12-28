KNRUHS issues notification for 2nd phase MPT/M.Sc (N) counselling

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Wednesday issued a notification to conduct second phase of web based counselling for allotment of vacant seats of Masters in Physiotherapy (MPT)/M.Sc (N) courses after first phase of counselling under competent authority quota (C.Q) in colleges affiliated in the state of Telangana.

Candidates who have registered online and whose names are notified in the provisional final merit list for MPT/M.Sc(N) courses on the website of KNRUHS Warangal are eligible to exercise web – options online from computer with internet connection.

Candidates who have secured admission in the previous phases of counselling and joined the course and continuing in the course, who wish to slide to other college / course also can exercise their options.

Candidates who have not joined the course after allotment in the first phase or discontinued the course after the first phase of counselling are not eligible to exercise the web options.

All the eligible candidates can exercise web options for admission into vacant seats MPT/M.Sc (N) courses in colleges affiliated to KNRUHS from 4 pm on Wednesday to 6 pm on Thursday through the website http://tspgparamed.tsche.in