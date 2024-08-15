Power outages complaints reduced in SPDCL jurisdiction, says Musharraf

Musharraf said due to the steps taken by the SPDCL the number of complaints had come down in its jurisdiction.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 August 2024, 03:15 PM

Musharraf Ali Faruqui

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui claimed that complaints with regard to power outages had come down drastically in the last eight months.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of 78th Independence Day on Thursday, Musharraf said due to the steps taken by the SPDCL the number of complaints had come down in its jurisdiction. “In the last eight months, we have been providing power round the clock to all the consumers without much interruptions. Due to the efforts of the staff and coordination the complaints from the consumers have also reduced to a great extent,” he said.

The CMD called upon the staff to rededicate themselves to the State’s progress and serve the people with honesty and dedication.

Musharraf felicitated Secunderabad Circle Superintending Engineer M Ravi Kumar, Divisional Engineer K Sammaiah and Assistant Engineer R Rani for their contribution in designing the 11 KV Feeder Survey Mobile App TGAIMS.

They were presented a certificate of appreciation and cash incentives of Rs.1 lakh, Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively.