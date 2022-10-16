Power transmission: Telangana records AT&C losses less than national average

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:34 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Telangana's Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses in power transmission, stood less than the national average during financial year 2020-21.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses (AT&C losses) in power transmission, stood less than the national average during financial year 2020-21. According to the Power Finance Corporation Limited’s latest report, Telangana’s AT&C losses stood at 13.33 percent, whereas, the national average stood at a much higher 22.32 per cent. In fact, Telangana’s AT&C losses average was much better than most of the BJP-ruled states during the period.

In fact, Telangana reduced its AT&C losses to 13.33 per cent in 2020-21 from 21.92 per cent in the preceding fiscal. On the other hand the AT&C losses in Andhra Pradesh rose to 27.25 percent in 2020-21 from 10.77 percent in previous fiscal.

Power utilities in Daman & Diu recorded the least AT&C losses with just 4.48 percent, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli with 5.17 percent and Kerala with 7.76 percent. Discoms in Nagaland recorded the maximum aggregate AT&C losses of 60.39 percent in 2020-21, followed by Jammu and Kashmir with AT&C losses of 59.28 percent and Andaman and Nicobar Islands with 51.94 percent.

In the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, the AT&C losses rose from 30.38 percent to 41.47 percent and in Maharashtra, it increased from 18.56 percent to 25.54 percent. Haryana’s AT&C losses stood at 17.05 percent, while Uttar Pradesh the losses stood at 27.12 and in Karnataka, it stood at 15.36 percent. In Assam, the AT&C losses stood at 18.73 percent in the same period, while it was 14.02 percent in Himachal Pradesh. Gujarat was the only BJP ruled state where AT&C losses were less with 11.35 percent.

According to reports, the power utilities received maximum revenue of 31 percent from industrial consumers and about 12 percent from the commercial consumers. Though domestic consumers consumed 32 percent of the total power supply, they contributed just 25 percent of the revenue of the power utilities.

Similarly, agriculture consumers, who consumed 24 percent of the power supply contributed 23 percent of the revenue of the utilities. As per the report, though other consumers contributed nine percent of the revenue, they consumed 11 percent of the power supply.

The report covered 117 power utilities comprising 68 power distribution utilities , 23 power generation utilities, 22 power transmission utilities and 4 trading utilities.