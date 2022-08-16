‘TS Transco installing HTLS conductors to improve power supply’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao here on Tuesday said the High Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) conductors that can withstand high heat were installed with the latest technology replacing conventional Aluminium Conductors Steel Reinforced (ACSR).

These HTLS conductors were installed for further standardization of the supply system within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, he said while participating in national anthem mass recitation event organized as part of “Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava” celebrations here.

In view of rapid urbanization, the power utilities were leveraging the latest technology from time to time to supply power continuously. As part of this, the power utilities installed HTLS conductors, he said.

The energy department has already completed installation of HTLS conductors in half a dozen power lines in twin cities including Chandrayangutta and Jubilee Hills. Once the HTLS conductors were installed, the transmission capacity of the power lines would be doubled.

Since the State government ambitiously took up TS-iPASS, 24-hour power supply to agricultural consumers, Mission Bhagiratha and lift irrigation schemes, the power companies were working hard to ensure continuous quality power supply to all sectors of consumers, Rao said.

He said the State was witnessing significant development in industrial and agricultural sectors due to availability of quality power supply.

Referring to “Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava” celebrations, Rao said all the government organizations were conducting ‘vajrotsavam’ celebrations across the State with an intention to convey the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to future generations.

Following directions from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the government organizations were conducting the celebrations on a spectacular note. TS Transco Joint Managing Director C Srinivasa Rao, Transco and Genco Directors, Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and other officials participated in the event.