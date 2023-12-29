Prabhas next movie first look to be unveiled on this day

Reportedly, the movie has been tentatively named Raja Deluxe. It will have a horror comedy theme. After Billa, this will be the second time the Adipurush actor will be seen essaying a double role.
Hyderabad: Rebel star Prabhas is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie with director Maruthi Dasari. As per reports, the actor will be seen in double roles, that of a grandfather and a grandson in the movie. It is being produced by TG Viswa Prasad of Peoples Media Factory. The movie has been shot in two schedules; soon, the crew will begin the shoot for the next schedule.
Now, the movie team has dropped an update. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), director Maruthi posted that the first look and the title of the movie will be unveiled on Pongal, 2024.
“Excited and been waiting for this moment for a long time! Happy to present Rebel Star Prabhas in a brand new avatar.See you all for Pongal (sic),” Maruthi posted.
Excited and been waiting for this moment for a long time!
Happy to present Rebel Star #Prabhas in a brand new avatar 🤗
See you all for Pongal 🙂#PrabhasPongalFeast @vishwaprasadtg @peoplemediafcy @vivekkuchibotla pic.twitter.com/px5CKz3b6c
— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) December 29, 2023
Reportedly, the movie has been tentatively named Raja Deluxe. It will have a horror comedy theme. After Billa, this will be the second time the Adipurush actor will be seen essaying a double role. If the rumours are anything to go by, the finalised title of the movie will also be revealed on October 23, 2023.