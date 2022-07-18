Practice these questions on percentage topic

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the percentage topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. A person gave 20% of his income to his elder son, 40% of the remaining to the younger son and 10% of the balance, he donated to a trust. He is left with Rs 43,200. His income is?

a) Rs 90,000 b) Rs 85,000 c) Rs 1,05,000 d) Rs 1,00,000

Ans: d

Solution: 20% = 20/100 = 1/5, 40% = 40/ 100 = 2/5, 10% = 10/100 = 1/10

5 : 4

5 : 3

10 : 9

250 : 108

108 43200

1 400

250 × 400 = 1,00,000.

2. Suresh spent 20% of his income on food and 15% on children’s education, 40% of the remaining amount he spent on entertainment and transport together and 30% on medical. He is left with an amount of Rs 8775 after all these expenditures. What is Suresh’s monthly income?

a) Rs 40,000 b) Rs 42,500 c) Rs 44,500 d) Rs 45,000

Ans: d

Solution: 20 15 = 35

35/100 = 7/20, 40% = 40/100 = 2/5

20 : 13

10 : 3

200 : 39

39 8775

1 225

200 × 225 = 45,000

3. Vivek spends 80% of his salary. His salary is increased by 25% and his expenditure is increased by 15%. What is the percentage increase in his savings?

a) 60% b) 65% c) 62.5% d) 65.5%

Ans: b

Solution: Income = Expenditure Savings

100 = 80 20

25 15

25 12 13

Percentage of increase = 13/20 × 100% = 65%

4. A person can save 25% of his income. If his income increases by 20% and still he saves the same amount as before, the percentage increase in his expenditure is

a) 26% b) 26 1/3% c) 26 2/3% d) 26.5%

Ans: c

Solution: Income = Expenditure Savings

75 : 25

3 : 1

20% 20% 20% (Saving same as before)

20 20/3 = 26 2/3%

5. If the income tax is increased by 22%, the net income is reduced by 3%. The rate of income tax is

a) 10% b) 11% c) 12% d) 13%

Ans: c

Solution: Rate of income tax = 3 / 3 22

= 3/25 × 100%

= 12%

6. A man had a certain amount with him. He spent 20% of that to buy an article and 5% of the remaining on transport. Then he gifted Rs 120. If he is left with Rs 1400, the amount he spent on transport is?

a) Rs 80 b) Rs 85 c) Rs 90 d) Rs 96

Ans: a

Solution: 20% = 20/100 = 1/5, 5% = 5/100 = 1/20

5 : 4

20 : 19

25 : 19

19 1520 (120 1400)1 80

Total income = 25 × 80 = 2000

Amount spent on transport = 80/100 × 5/100 × 2000

= Rs 80

7. Rambabu spends 5% of his total income on travelling and 20% of the rest spend on food and then he donates Rs 120 and he still left with Rs 1400. Find his income.

a) Rs 1,500 b) Rs 1,750 c) Rs 2,000 d) Rs 2,250

Ans: c

Solution: 5% = 5/100 = 1/20, 20% = 20/100 = 1/5

20 : 19

5 : 4

25 : 19

19 1520 (120 1400)

1 80

25 × 80 = 2000

8. A man spends 12 % of his salary on items of daily use and 30% of the remainder on house rent. After that he is left with Rs 2940. How much is his salary?

a) Rs 5,200 b) Rs 4,800 c) Rs 4,500 d) Rs 4,000

Ans: b

Solution: 12 1/2% = 25/2 × 1/100 = 1/8, 30% = 30/100 = 3/10

8 : 7

10 : 7

80 : 49

49 2940

1 60

80 × 60 = 4800

9. Kishore saves 15% of his income. If his expenditure increases by 20% and savings increase by 60% then by what percent has his income increased?

a) 24% b) 26% c) 28% d) 30%

Ans: b

Solution: Income = Expenditure Savings

100 85 15

26 17 9

Percentage of increase = 26/100 × 100% = 26%

10. A man spends 75% of his income. His income increased by 20% and he increased his expenditure by 15%. His savings will then be increased by

a) 40% b) 35% c) 33 1/3% d) 33%

Ans: b

Solution: Income = Expenditure Savings

100 75 25

15%

20 11.25 8.75

Percentage of increase = 8.75/25 × 100%

= 35%

11. A man spends 20% of his income on food, 20% of the remaining he spends on clothes and 10% on education. If he saves Rs 17,280, then find the difference between the amount spent on clothes and education.

a) Rs 2,870 b) Rs 2,880 c) Rs 2,860 d) Rs 2,680

Ans: b

Solution: 20% = 20/100 =1/5, 20% = 20/100 = 1/5, 10% = 10/100 = 1/10

5 : 4

5 : 4

10 : 9

250 : 144

144 17,280

1 120

24 × 120 = 2,880

To be continued

