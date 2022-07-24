Sample questions for percentage topic

This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the percentage topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. The amount of glucose required to prepare 250 gms of solution in which the glucose content is 5% will be

a) 12.5g b) 125gm c) 25gm d) 50 gm

Ans: a

Solution: 100 –>; 5%

250 –>; ?

? = (5×250)/100 = 12.5gm

2. A solution has 8% salt. If the volume of the solution is 550 ml, then what is the quantity of salt in it?

a) 36 ml b) 38 ml c) 40ml d) 44ml

Ans: d

Solution: 100 –>; 8

550 –>; ?

? = (8×550)/100 = 44ml

3. A sells his goods 20% cheaper than B but 20% dearer than C. How much does a customer of B save, if he buys goods from C for Rs 100?

a) Rs 50 b) Rs 40 c) Rs 45 d) Rs 55

Ans: a

Solution: A B C

120 100

A B C

80 100

Amount charged by B (for goods worth Rs 100 of C)

= 100 × (120/100) × (100/80)

= 150

Therefore, his savings = 150 -100 = Rs 50

4. An employee Somesh got promotion and his salary is increased by 26%. But due to his inconsistency in work his salary reduced to Rs 2,550. Somesh was transferred to Mumbai for a project so his salary is again increased by 12.5%. Now, his current salary is Rs 15,300. Find his initial income?

a) Rs 12,500 b) Rs 12,750 c) Rs 12,900 d) Rs 12,950

Ans: b

Solution: 26 2/3 = ( 80/3) × (1/100) = ( 4/15), 12.5% = ( 125/10) × (1/100) = ( 1/8)

8 : 9

9 –>; 15300

1 –>;1700

8 × 1700 = Rs 13,600

13,600 2550 = 16,150

15 : 19

19 –>;16,150

1 –>; 850

15 × 850 = Rs 12,750

5. For a number, greater than one, the difference between itself and its reciprocal is 20% of the sum itself and its reciprocal. By how much percentage is the square of the number less than its cube?

a) 17% b) 17.36% c) 18% d) 18.36%

Ans: d

Solution: x – 1/x = 20% (x 1/x)

x – 1/x = 1/5 (x 1/x)

5x – x = 1/x 5/x

4x = 6/x

x² = 6/4 = 3/2

x =

x³ : x²

x : 1

: 1

1.732 : 1.414

(0.318/0.732) × 100% = 18.36%

6. Balu goes to a shop to buy an FM radio costing Rs 1,404 including sales tax at 8%. He asks the shopkeeper to reduce the price of radio so that he can save the amount equal to the sales tax. The reduction of the price of the radio is?

a) Rs 102 b) Rs 104 c) Rs 106 d) Rs 108

Ans: b

Solution: 100% 8% = 1404

108% = 1404

8% = ?

? = (1404×8)/108

= Rs 104

7. The red blood cells in a blood sample grow by 10% per hour in the first two hours, decrease by 10% in the next one hour, remain constant in the next one hour and again increase by 25% per hour in the next two hours. If the original count of the red blood cells in the sample is 32,000, find the red blood cell count at the end of 6 hours.

a) 54,450 b) 54,250 c) 54,350 d) 54,000

Ans: a

Solution: 10% = 10/100 = 1/10, 10% = -10/100 = -1/10, 25% = 25/100 = 1/4

10 : 11

10 : 11

10 : 9

4 : 5

4 : 5

16000: 121 × 25 × 9

16000 × 2 –>; 32000

121 × 25 × 9 × 2 = 54,450

8. A total of 605 sweets were distributed equally among children in such a way that the number of sweets received by each child is 20% of the total number of children. How many sweets did each child received?

a) 10 b) 11 c) 12 d) 15

Ans: b

Solution: Let number of students = x

Total number of sweets = 605

20% of x × x = 605

x² = 605 × 5

x² = 121 × 5 × 5

x = 11 × 5

x = 55

Each child got = 20% of 55

= 11 sweets

9. The price of an article was increased by r%. Later the new price was decreased by r%. If the latest price was Rs 1, then the original price was?

a) Rs b) Rs c) Rs 1 d)

Ans: d

Solution: r% = r/100

Initial price Final price

100 100 r

100 100 – r

10000 (100 r)(100 – r)

(100 r)(100 – r) = Rs 1

10,000 = ?

? = (1 × 10000) / (100 r)(100-r)

= 10000/(10000 -r²)

10. If x% of 240 is y and y% of x is 117.6, then the value of x y is

a) 228 b) 238 c) 248 d) 258

Ans: b

Solution: (x% × 240) / y% of x = y/117.6

y² = 24 × 1176

y² = 24 × 6 × 196

y = 4 × 6 × 6 × 196

y = 2 × 6 × 14

y = 168

2.4 × x = 168

x = 70

x y = 70 168

= 238

To be continued…

M.Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120