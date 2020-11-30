Prakash Raj urges public to vote for TRS

In a tweet on Monday, the actor appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for harmony and not divisive politics.

By   |  Published: 30th Nov 2020  7:14 pm
File photo of actor Prakash Raj

Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj thrown his weight behind the Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the GHMC elections slated for Tuesday.

In a tweet on Monday, the actor appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for harmony and not divisive politics.

“Dear Hyderabad…. it’s your power…your right..and your CONSCIENCE…..to DECIDE. do you want a peaceful HYDERABAD.. #GHMCElections ..please vote for HARMONY…not Divisive politics..I stand with #TRS … #KCR #KTR …” (sic), he tweeted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .