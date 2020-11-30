Prakash Raj urges public to vote for TRS

In a tweet on Monday, the actor appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for harmony and not divisive politics.

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj thrown his weight behind the Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the GHMC elections slated for Tuesday.

In a tweet on Monday, the actor appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for harmony and not divisive politics.

“Dear Hyderabad…. it’s your power…your right..and your CONSCIENCE…..to DECIDE. do you want a peaceful HYDERABAD.. #GHMCElections ..please vote for HARMONY…not Divisive politics..I stand with #TRS … #KCR #KTR …” (sic), he tweeted.

Dear Hyderabad…. it’s your power…your right..and your CONSCIENCE…..to DECIDE. do you want a peaceful HYDERABAD.. #GHMCElections ..please vote for HARMONY…not Divisive politics..I stand with #TRS … #KCR #KTR … — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 29, 2020

