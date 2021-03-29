Pre and Post Holi Skin Care Essentials

Choose from the freshest organic range of grooming essentials

New Delhi: With Holi right around the corner, it’s time to get your skincare and haircare essentials to save you from the damage that the colours do to your skin.

Choose from the freshest organic range of grooming essentials:

Turmeric Ginger Scrub:

The BodyCafe Turmeric Ginger Face and Body Scrub gently exfoliates dead skin off your body, stimulates blood circulation, improves skin elasticity and gives your skin a healthy glow. The Turmeric and Ginger essential oils bring therapeutic and antiseptic properties. The emollient rich oils such as Rosehip seed oil, Cold pressed Avocado oil, Almond oil, Extra virgin Olive oil and Jojoba work towards nourishing your skin, giving it deep moisturisation. As a result, it effectively pulls out deep impurities, grime and dirt from your skin that is accumulated due to harsh holi colours. Lakadong Chyrmit or Turmeric is a special variety of turmeric from a place called Lakadong, in Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash:

This has been specially crafted to draw out impurities, toxins and remove dead skin cells. A beautiful concoction of Tea Tree, Activated Bamboo Charcoal powder, Veg Glycerine, Aloe Vera extract and Wheat protein, our signature face wash promotes cell regeneration and increases blood circulation that brings a refreshing glow to your skin.

Tea Tree Pore Minimising Toner:

BodyCafe Tea Tree pore minimising Toner works diligently towards improving your skin texture, preventing sagging of skin and building skin elasticity. It calms any kind of skin irritation and redness. Designed by a team of experts, this toner gives deep cleans set impurities, grime and dirt of your skin making it look nourished and healthy. It effectively corrects skin pH Balance and prevents excessive sebum secretion.