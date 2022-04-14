How kumkumadi oil helps in beauty regimen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: Kumkumadi oil, or saffron oil, is a combination of 21 herbal ingredients that consists of 100% natural herbs, essential oils, and cold-pressed vegetable oils. The age-old traditional recipe of the oil is a blend of several ayurvedic herbs and pure essential oils such as saffron, sandalwood, vetiver, sesame oil, turmeric extracts, rose oil, manjishtha, almond oil.

This beauty oil is excellent as a facial skincare product which not only maintains skin health, but also treats skin issues. It is lightweight, non-greasy and a treat to use in everyday routine.

Kumkumadi oil is a herbal oil that works like a miracle for the skin. It offers a complete skincare solution, from nourishing the skin, to effectively working as a facial toner, cleanser, and moisturiser. Besides, it also keeps your skin supple, hydrated and improves its elasticity.

The oil may be used by all skin types and should be used at night. It can be mixed with tea tree pil and used for skin conditions like acne, pimples, rash, itching and burning in the skin. With regular use, this oil will help soften even the driest skin and make it plump and supple.

Regular massage with this miraculous oil is said to have many benefits:

• Nourishes the skin and protects its youthful properties.

• Helps the regeneration of new skin cells, delaying the visible signs of ageing, like lines and wrinkles.

• Helps to brighten the complexion and give an instant glow to the skin.

• Reduces dark spots and patches, as well as producing an even colour tone.

• Its ingredients protect the skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun.

• It’s a remedy for blemishes, pigmentation, dark patches and spots.

It is best to use only two drops, especially those with oily skin, at night, spreading it all over the face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse off with plenty of plain water. People with dry skin may use about 4 to 5 drops of the oil.

Kumkumadi thailam can also reduce the production of skin lipids and helps unclog pores and achieve naturally beautiful skin.

The oil should be used only at night because some of the ingredients may cause the skin to be tanned in the sun. For sensitive skin, a patch test may be done, before use.

If you have really oily skin, it is inadvisable to keep a thick layer of this oil on at night. The oil should be massaged in after cleansing, and left on the face for 20 minutes. After that, the excess oil should be wiped off with a steaming wet cotton towel, leaving only a thin layer of the oil on. Alternatively, you should apply the product very sparingly.

Shahnaz Husain