Pre-bid meeting held ahead of Turkayamjal e-auction

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ahead of the e-auction of 34 plots spread over 10 acres of land in Turkayamjal on June 30, a pre-bid meeting was held here on Saturday.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority officials, who said the response was good, said plot sizes ranging between 600 square yards and 1,060 square yards would be available for the e-auction.

The plots are encumbrance free lands with clear titles owned by the State government. The Turkayamjal layout has approach roads, internal roads, water supply, sewerage pipeline system and other amenities.