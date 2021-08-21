Pre-certification lab for automobiles to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), established by the automotive industry in association with the Union government, has decided to set up a pre-certification laboratory in Telangana.

Telangana has already announced the Electric Vehicles (EV) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) policy and several manufacturers are looking at the State to start manufacturing activities at the special EV clusters. The ARAI pre-certification laboratory will make the State even more attractive for them, said officials.

“The launch of EV and ESS policy last year has increased the interest among manufacturers to explore Telangana as a manufacturing destination. ARAI setting up a pre-certification lab in the State would give a boost to the existing ecosystem. With two new EV and ESS parks, prototyping labs like T-Works, startup incubators like T-Hub and TSIC, Telangana is geared up to launch the EV industry in a big way. We are already observing an increased

EV adoption in the State,” Sujai Karampuri, Electronics, EV and ESS Director (Telangana), said.

An ARAI team headed by its Director Dr Reji Mathai visited Hyderabad on a two-day trip.

Karampuri briefed the visiting team about the existing EV ecosystem in Telangana and also showcased the incubation centre and built-up space developed by the TSIIC in E-city, Raviryal, for ARAI to set up its pre-certification and training laboratory. He also made a presentation on T-Works, the country’s largest prototyping lab at Raidurg.

“We are keenly observing the emerging EV and ESS markets and would be extending our best support to organisations not only in testing and compliance but also in the area of training and research and development,” said Mathai.

“Telangana is an emerging destination for EV and automotive industry. We would be looking forward to starting the ARAI regional centre in Telangana and feel that it will certainly add value to the existing industry and also make a good value proposition for companies to explore Telangana for setting up new units. The support extended by the Government of Telangana is thoughtful and we would continue our engagement to discuss modalities with the Government of Telangana and TSIIC,” he said.

The ARAI team also interacted with EV industry representatives from Telangana. They also visited the T-Works facility and appreciated the works being undertaken in the field of EV and energy storage systems there. Last year, the state’s Electronics department had entered into an MoU with ARAI, which is headquartered in Pune and has a regional office in Chennai. Since then, the teams are in discussion, a release said.

