Premier League: Watkins shines as Aston Villa reclaims top four spot

Villa reclaims the top four, holding a two-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur, who faced a draw against Everton earlier in the day.

By IANS Updated On - 4 February 2024, 12:38 PM

South Yorkshire: Aston Villa dismantled Sheffield United 5-0 at Bramall Lane as they got back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Villa move back into the top four, two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who were held at Everton at the start of the day while the defeat leaves Sheff Utd with 10 points, 10 from safety at the bottom of the table.

Four goals in 18 first-half minutes blew the Blades away, kickstarted by John McGinn’s 12th-minute opener.

Ollie Watkins’ drilled shot and Leon Bailey’s left-foot curler made it 3-0 to the visitors after 20 minutes, with Youri Tielemans cannoning number four in off the crossbar.

Alex Moreno’s emphatic volley bagged a fifth two minutes into the second half as Villa secured a first league win of 2024.

The resounding triumph was also the club’s first away win against United in the top flight since 1994.