Premium Nilgiri tea brand ‘Chamraj’ launches two new variants

Tea enthusiasts can now enjoy the new ‘Master Blend Ginger’ and ‘Master Blend Lemon’ flavours.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: Chamraj, the premium Nilgiri tea brand from United Nilgiri Tea Estates & Company Limited, established in 1922, has announced the launch of its ‘Master Blend’ and two new variants under its popular CTC brand, ‘Master Blend CTC Tea’.

Chamraj’s new Master Blend CTC tea is crafted to cater to the widespread palates of tea lovers across the nation. This blend is robust and rich, complementing both milk and sugar perfectly. Master Blend CTC is available in packet size of 500gm, 250gm with a price tag of Rs. 175 and Rs.95 respectively.

The ‘Master Blend Ginger’ variant introduces a spicy ginger flavour, a timeless addition to tea known for its numerous health benefits. Master Blend Ginger is available in packet size of 250 gm with a price tag of Rs 210.

The ‘Master Blend Lemon’ variant offers a unique taste experience, merging the zest of fresh lemons with high-quality tea. Master Blend Lemon is available in packet size of 250 gm with a price tag of Rs 210.

Chamraj Tea’s single-estate Orthodox Tea, Broken Orange Pekoe is renowned for its superior quality and aromatic richness. This tea offers a complex, full-bodied flavour that pairs well with milk and sugar, preserving the authentic taste. With its updated packaging, Chamraj Tea Estate aims to revive the tradition of drinking orthodox tea among Indian tea consumers.

“Our new Master Blend variants, Ginger and Lemon, are a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation,” said Shilajit Roy Choudhury, Vice President at The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited