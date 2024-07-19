Prepare designs for integrated residential schools in one week: Telangana CS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 05:39 PM

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a meeting with officials of different welfare departments in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said the integrated residential schools should have spacious class rooms, play areas, separate room for allowing parents to meet their children etc and directed the officials to prepare a uniform design for the school buildings within a week.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with officials of different welfare departments and reviewed the measures to be taken for identification of lands and infrastructure for establishing integrated residential welfare schools in the State.

During the meeting, she informed that a committee comprising the Advisor to the Government should be constituted to oversee the progress of the works. The Principal Secretary Social Welfare department would act as the Nodal Officer for this project and would have Secretaries of other welfare departments as members, she said.

Officials informed the Chief Secretary that proposals for 49 residential welfare schools were already prepared and of these eight schools were ready for grounding this year. Land for 31 residential welfare schools has already been identified by the district Collectors, while identification of land was in progress for remaining 10 schools, they said.