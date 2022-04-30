Prepare organic fertilizers to get additional revenue: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:23 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

File Photo

Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said that gram panchayats should take up preparing organic fertilizers using the dry and wet wastes collected from the houses in the villages to get additional revenue. Holding a review meeting the officials on Pattana Pragathi- Palle Pragathi programmes in the district collectorate here, Jagadish Reddy inquired the officials about the progress of the works in the towns and villages under Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi programme respectively. He instructed the officials to conduct filed visit to inspect the quality and progress of the developments in the urban and rural areas.

Stating that the face of the villages have changed with development works including palle pakruthi vanams, vaikunta dhamams, which have taken up under Palle Pragathi programme, he said rural economy was also became strong due to the initiatives taken up by the state government. All the required amenities and infrastructures were developed in the villages by the state government in the last eight years. Hence, the people were also enjoying the healthy living conditions in the villages also, he added.

He exhorted the grama panchayats to take up manufacturing of organic fertilizers using wastes collected in the villages. Tractors, which were supplied to the grama panchayats by the state government should be utilized for door to door collection of dry and west wastes. It would also help the grama panchayats to get additional revenue, he added.

He also underlined the need to make Telangana Ku Hartha Haram (TKHH) a success in the villages. Special focus should be laid for survival every sapling planted under TKHH, he added. The people should be involved in the TKHH to create awareness in them on importance of panting the saplings, he added. Watering to the saplings planted under TKHH should be taken up utilizing the tractors and water tanks, which have provided to local authorities by the state government, he added. Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, MLC Alimineti Krsihna Reddy and district collector Pamela Sathpathi were also attended the review meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .