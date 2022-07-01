President Kovind extends birthday wishes to Vice President Naidu

File Photo.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday sent greetings to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his birthday and wished him a long life dedicated to the service of the nation. Naidu turned 73 on Friday.

“Please accept my warm greetings and good wishes on your birthday today, July 01, 2022. May God bless you with a happy, healthy and long fruitful life dedicated to the service of the nation,” President Kovind said in his letter to Naidu.

Born on July 1, 1949, in Chavatapalem in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh in a farmer family, Naidu went on to occupy the country’s second top constitutional post of Vice President of India in 2017. His tenure ends on August 10