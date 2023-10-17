| President Murmu On Three Day Visit To Bihar From Wednesday

On the same day, she will interact with the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan, it said.

By PTI Updated On - 08:09 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

File Photo

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Bihar from Wednesday to attend a host of programmes.

The President will launch the fourth Krishi Road Map (2023-2028) of Bihar in Patna on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

On October 19, President Murmu will grace the first convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari.

In the evening, the President will grace the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna.

On October 20, the President will visit Gaya to grace the third convocation of Central University of South Bihar, the statement added.