President Murmu urges young doctors to work with spirit of service

Addressing the first convocation of the AIIMS-Patna, President Droupadi Murmu said people consider physicians as gods as they save lives

By PTI Published Date - 11:11 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

File Photo

Patna: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said doctors are the assets of the country and urged them to work with a spirit of service.

Addressing the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Patna, Murmu said people consider physicians as gods as they save lives.

“Doctors who received degrees today are ready to play their significant role in the development of the country and its citizens. You should work with a spirit of service. You must remember that now you are in a noble profession and the sanctity of this profession must be protected,” she said.

There is a need for a large number of competent physicians and nurses to meet the health needs of the large population of the country as the doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratios are low at the national level, said the President.

“People consider doctors as God as they save lives. Therefore, you must use your skills and knowledge for the service of mankind. You are the assets of our country,” Murmu said while addressing the convocation.

The highest quality of treatment is provided to people from all sections of society in AIIMS, she said.

She appreciated AIIMS-Patna for securing the 27th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – 2023.

Murmu noted that in the last few years, a large number of medical colleges and hospitals have been built across the country helping people get healthcare facilities nearer their homes.

“MBBS seats have increased by almost 100 per cent in the last seven-eight years. We must appreciate the private sector and non-government organisations for cooperating in building a healthy and developed country,” the President said.

The President said she was happy to note that several medical institutions like AIIMS Patna are promoting holistic wellness approaches and treating people with alternative medicines such as homoeopathy, Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani and Siddha.

She urged medical institutions to do more research in the field of mental health.

Expressing satisfaction at the increasing number of women in the medical profession, she said that AIIMS-Patna has tremendously moved in this direction.

Speaking on the occasion, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the first AIIMS came up in Patna during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

“I personally monitored this project right from the beginning and ensured its completion at the earliest. It started functioning in 2013 and after that whatever support and assistance were sought from the state government, we always provided that.”

Recently, the state government has provided 27 acres of land to this AIIMS for\ expansion, he said.