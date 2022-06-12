President polls: Sharad Pawar, Yashwant Sinha in race

File Photo: Yashwant Sinha, Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Sharad Pawar and Yashwant Sinha are likely to be fielded in the Presidential election by the Congress and the Trinamool Congress parties respectively.

There has been no clarity on the BJP candidate. While Sonia Gandhi is backing Pawar, following her hospitalisation, it is unclear as to when an announcement in this regard will be made.

Mamata Banerjee is said to be pitching for Yashwant Sinha whose name is likely to be announced on June 15 during the all-party meeting scheduled to be held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. Source said that she has a couple of other names which will be placed before the all party meeting, in case there was any opposition to the candidature of Yashwant Sinha.